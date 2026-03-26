Panic buying triggers fuel, LPG queues in Goa despite assurances by CM, dealers

Panic buying triggered by rumours of a fuel shortage led to long queues outside petrol pumps and LPG agencies across Goa on Wednesday and Thursday, even as chief minister Pramod Sawant said the state had adequate supplies of both petrol and cooking gas. People jostle for LPG cylinders amid shortage due to the West Asia conflict. (PTI)

The queues, driven by panic buying, continued through the night and caused temporary stockouts at some fuel stations as they scrambled to replenish supplies amid a surge in demand. This came despite repeated assurances that fuel supply to the state remained normal.

“Today, we are seeing kilometre-long lines at the petrol pumps. This is needless. There is absolutely no shortage of petrol in Goa. Goa’s supply is being maintained. We are continuously coordinating with the government of India. There is no need to top up your tank or fill it in cans,” Sawant said on Wednesday.

Narahar Thakur, president of the Goa Petrol Pump Dealers Association, said supplies were normal and blamed rumours for triggering the rush.

“There is no shortage of petrol and diesel in the state of Goa. Some petrol pumps may be out of stock due to panic buying by the public. However, there is no need for concern. At present Goa has sufficient fuel stock to last for eight days. Additionally, a fresh consignment was received today at the depot which will sustain supply for another seven days,” Thakur said.

“This cycle of consignment and supply is regular and repeats every eight to ten days. In total we have adequate stock to meet demand for around 14 days across all three companies: IOCL, BP and HP. We kindly request all citizens not to worry and to avoid panic buying at petrol pumps. Normal purchasing behaviour will help ensure a smooth and uninterrupted supply for everyone,” he added.

Queues, some stretching up to a kilometre, were reported across the state, turning into a self-fulfilling cycle as visuals of long lines prompted more motorists to queue up regardless of immediate need.

On the LPG front, however, the situation on the ground appeared more strained despite the chief minister’s assurances. Shortage of domestic LPG cylinders led to protests, clashes with police and temporary road blockades over disruption in cooking gas supply.

“Our government is in power today, and this is my situation. The government is mine, the chief minister is mine, my party is in power, I’m a worker of the party and if this is my situation what else is left,” said Joseph Sequeira, a BJP member and sarpanch of Calangute village.

He said supply in the village had been disrupted for over two weeks.

On the other hand, Sawant reiterated that supply was adequate.

“There is no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders. People should not needlessly stock extra cylinders at home. Domestic supply is being maintained in a proper manner. For commercial purposes, 20% of the portion has already been allocated. I wish to state that all commercial consumers should apply for PNG connections and the additional 20 will be allocated from Thursday onwards. From tomorrow the quota will reach 40%. Supply will be smooth,” Sawant said.