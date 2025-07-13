Panic in Muzaffarnagar: Factory gas leak triggers chaos among Kanwariyas, locals

A major gas leak from a fertiliser factory in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday caused widespread panic, forcing Kanwariyas and local residents to flee the area in fear. The incident occurred around 12:30 PM at the Ankur Fertilizer Factory located in the densely populated Nagar Kotwali area. Protest erupts after toxic fumes spread; residents demand immediate closure of the fertilizer factory, citing repeated leaks and health hazards (HT Photo)

Eyewitnesses reported that dozens of kanwariyas resting by the roadside near the factory were hit by a strong foul odour, accompanied by a burning sensation in the eyes and difficulty in breathing. The scene quickly turned chaotic as pilgrims scrambled to escape the area.

The fumes spread rapidly, sparking alarm in nearby neighbourhoods. Concerned residents poured out of their houses, while many gathered outside the factory demanding immediate action.

Adding to the panic were several police personnel stationed at a nearby outpost who also fled the scene, reportedly affected by the fumes.

Angered by the incident, villagers and Kanwariyas staged a protest outside the factory. Many accused the administration of negligence and called for the plant’s permanent shutdown.

“This factory operates right in the middle of residential areas. It is a constant threat to our lives and must be shut down,” said local resident Manvendra Singh.

He claimed that a similar incident had occurred on May 11, during which several women working at the factory lost consciousness due to a gas leak. “Are we waiting for another Bhopal disaster to act?” he questioned.

Despite the chaos, officials from the pollution control department claimed that no leak had been confirmed in the initial inspection and assured that a thorough investigation of the factory would be conducted.

Factory owner Sagar Vats denied any gas leak from the plant, calling the villagers’ reaction an overreaction. “There has been no leak. Our plant has the approval of 15 departments and has been running for 40 years,” he said.

Vats added that he would call a specialised technical agency to re-examine the facility for any potential safety lapses.

District Panchayat member Amarkant Malik supported the protesters, stating that this was not an isolated event. “I live near the factory. The gas leak forced me to evacuate my family immediately. There are many residential colonies around this factory. People here are suffering from cancer and other serious diseases. Even the water has become undrinkable,” he said.

As news of the protest spread, police and administrative officials rushed to the scene to control the situation. They managed to pacify the crowd, but tensions remained high as residents continued to demand the immediate closure of the factory.

SP City Satyanarayan Prajapat said, “The gas leak is being investigated by the pollution control department. The factory has been shut down. Law and order situation has been normalised”.