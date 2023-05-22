Draw inspiration from PM Modi to do well and earn respect: Yogi

A day after in an unprecedented break of protocol, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape touched the feet of PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said high regards being given to Modi brought a sense of admiration to 140 crore Indians.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath held Janta Darbar at Digvijaya nath auditorium in Gorakhnath on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

He further said India’s status the world over had gone up manifold under the visionary leadership of the PM. Yogi said the Papua New Guinea PM’s gesture and US President Joe Biden seeking PM Modi’s autograph were due to the fact that Modi had done splendid work that benefitted the world and so the international community was paying respect to him.

The CM expressed these views while addressing a gathering at Chowk Bazaar in Maharajganj district on Monday. Yogi urged people to take inspiration from the PM to perform better for their villages and towns to earn respect.

‘Discharge duty with responsibility’

Appealing to people to discharge their duties with a sense of responsibility, the CM urged them to apply it in their daily life to make India a super power.

He said devotion towards one’s duty was an essential part of religion and maintaining the development carried out by his government was also the responsibility of every citizen.

He said budget for development works and welfare schemes launched by the government came from people. The government provided free ration and scholarship to the weaker sections and launched other schemes with that fund, he added.

The CM said Hindu Sanatan Dharma strongly believed in the welfare of humanity and had the ability to survive in adverse circumstances. Expressing satisfaction that Maharajganj Chowk had emerged as a smart town area in the past five years and that various facilities were available there, the CM said health ATMs would be installed here apart from installation of CCTV camera at crossing and public address system.

‘Stadium under construction’

Ensuring people that sports and physical activities facilities along with education would be provided to them, Yogi expressed hope that under construction sports stadium would be completed soon.

He said with the blessings of Guru Gorakhnath, primary-level schools to degree colleges were available and Khelo India initiative of the PM had ensured mini stadium in each assembly segment. ---Abdur Rahman

CM holds Janata Darshan third day in a row

Gorakhpur Holding “Janata Darshan” on the third day in a row, chief minister Yogi Adityanath heard the grievances of around 300 people at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Monday.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to ensure speedy and satisfactory redressal of their grievances. Yogi reached Gorakhpur on a four-day visit on Friday evening.

He asked a woman, who had come from Bihar to seek financial help for treatment of her kin, if Ayushman health card was not made by the Bihar government. The woman replied in negative and the CM directed officials to take necessary action. HTC