Parents’ killing follow-up: Man chopped parents in six pieces after bludgeoning them

Ambesh Kumar alias Rinku, 37, a B Tech degree holder, murdered his parents in Ahmedpur village under Jafrabad police station area on December 8, by hitting them with an iron pestle. He then cut their bodies into six pieces, packed them in sacks, loaded them in a car, and drove the car to Gomti River where he dumped the sacks into the river, police said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The immediate cause for the extreme step stemmed from an argument over property between the three of them on December 8.

Jafrabad police station incharge inspector Sripraksh Shukla said that accused Rinku confessed to the crime and stated that on December 8, an argument started with his mother, Babita Devi, over money and family matters. Angered, he first struck his mother on the head with an iron pestle lying on a nearby table, causing her to fall to the floor and writhe in pain.

At that moment, his father arrived and said he was going to call the police. As his father tried to call the police on his mobile phone, he struck his father on the head with the same iron pestle. His father screamed and fell to the floor, so he struck him again forcefully on the head.

“When his father still tried to scream, he strangled him with a rope. After that, he didn’t know what to do.”

‘“I saw that my parents had stopped breathing and were dead. I started thinking about hiding their bodies. Then I brought a metal cutting saw from the basement of the house and cut my parents’ bodies into three pieces each. I put the pieces into six separate plastic bags and the remaining body parts into another bag. I loaded them into the trunk of my Swift Dzire car, number UP62BV6304. I cleaned the blood from the floor of the house and then, on December 9, between 4 and 5 PM, I threw the bodies into the Gomti from the Belav bridge,’ Rinku said”.

“After that, I came home and thoroughly cleaned the trunk of the car with detergent. I noticed that one of my mother’s severed legs was still in the house, so on the same day, I took the severed leg in a bag and threw it into the Sai River from the bridge in Jalalpur. I have hidden the iron rod, the metal cutting saw, and my parents’ mobile phones in the sand on the second floor of the house,” the accused told the police.

Ambesh earned a B Tech degree and did love marriage in Kolkata five years ago. For the last three months, he was living with his parents in Ahmadpur village.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1), 238/301 BNS against Rinku at Jafrabad police station in Jaunpur, police said.