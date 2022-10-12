Parts of Chennai to witness power cuts for 2nd consecutive day; details here

Several parts of Chennai will be witnessing power cuts on Wednesday for the second consecutive day due to routine procedures for safety and maintenance work. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) in its notice said that the power supply will be suspended between 9am and 2pm in several areas. It also said that the power may resume earlier if the maintenance work is completed.

On Tuesday, several areas in Tambaram, Egmore, Avadi, Puzhal, and Porur witnessed power cuts.

Check the list of affected areas due to power cuts in Chennai today:

1. The power supply will be suspended in the areas including Avadi, Alamathy, Porur, Ponneri, Redhills, Tambaram, Vyasarpadi, and Vanagaram.

2. In the Avadi area, power cuts will be witnessed at Senthil Nagar, Mullai Kurunji Street, Srinagar colony, and Cholan Nagar.

3. In the Alamathy area, the power supply will be suspended in Alamathy road, Kanniyamman Nagar, Morai Estate, Veltech road, Vellanoor, and surrounding areas.

4. The localities under the Redhills area where the power cut has been planned include Manish Nagar, Sothupakkam road, Arumanthai, Sothupakkam road, Jai Durga Nagar, and Arumanthai.

5. In Tambaram, the power supply will be hit in Kalyanasundaram Street, Chokkanathan Street, Sudha Avenue, Sharma Nagar, Babu Street, Chitlapakkam, SBI colony, and surrounding areas.

6. In Ponneri, the electricity will be affected in Peruvoyal, RN Kandigai, Durainallur Kavarapettai, Arani, Chinnambedu, Mangalam, and surrounding areas.

7. Rajeshwari Nagar, Pari Garden, Poonamalle Rukmani Nagar, Muthukumaran Nagar, and surrounding areas in Porur will witness suspended electricity.

8. In Vyasarpadi, the power supply will be hit in areas including CMBTT Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Mahavishnu Nagar, RDO Office, Parvathipuram, Jaya Nagar, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Ring Road Devaki Nagar, Manjampakkam, Annai Nagar and Suyambulingam Nagar.

9. In Vanagaram, Palaniyappa Nagar, Vanagaram Main Road, Karambakkam Chettiyar Agaram Main Road, Rajivee Nagar, Mahareshi Teachers colony, Kumar Theater and surrounding areas will witness a power cut.

