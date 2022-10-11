Chennai: 3 held for wielding machetes, creating ruckus on train in viral video

The Railway police of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday arrested three college students after a video of them carrying machetes (a broad blade) and creating disturbance on a local train went viral on social media. The authorities further informed that the three accused studied in Presidency College in Chennai, and have been identified as Anbarasu and Ravichandran from Gummidipoondi town and Arul from Ponneri district.

In a 45-clip of the incident shared by the Chennai Railway Division officials, the students are seen dragging the machetes on railway platforms as the train passes through different stations. The students can be heard raising slogans, seemingly in support of a gang. The video also shows one of the students hitting the train’s sides with the weapons.

We would like to inform you that the 3 youths seen in this viral video performing stunts with sharp weapons in their hand, have been arrested by @grpchennai! They are Anbarasu and Ravichandran from Gummidipoondi and Arul from Ponneri. They are all students of Presidency College. pic.twitter.com/3FQVpTWeoW — DRM Chennai (@DrmChennai) October 11, 2022

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Chennai, shared the video on Twitter and wrote: “We would like to inform you that we have zero tolerance towards such instances of misbehaviour and dangerous stunts on trains or in railway premises. Please come forward to complain to @rpfsrmas or @grpchennai against such people. We are committed to the safety of our commuters.”

As the video started doing rounds on social media, several internet users expressed their anger towards the incident and suggested that the accused should be ‘prohibited from travelling in any rail services.’ “We have been seeing these incidents regularly for the last couple of years. The culprits should be banned for life travelling in Trains,” one user wrote from an unverified account. “It's high time you introduce security and baggage scanning features like the ones at Metro,” another added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ishika Yadav A journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital and broadcast media, Ishika Yadav covers Indian Politics, World News and Human Interest pieces for Hindustan Times. ...view detail