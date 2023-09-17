Patient jumps from KGMU building, succumbs to injuries

LUCKNOW A 54-year-old patient tragically lost his life as he leaped from the window of the orthopaedic ward on the third floor at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) campus on Sunday morning, according to the police. Representative pic (PTI)

The patient, Ram Vriksh Chauhan, had been admitted to the ward and underwent spine injury surgery on September 13. This unfortunate incident occurred around 9:30 a.m.

Dr Sudhir Singh, the spokesperson for the medical university, said, “The patient was admitted on August 25 and hailed from Kushinagar. He possessed an Ayushman Bharat card and was receiving treatment for a spinal injury under the scheme.”

Authorities at the Chowk police station were alerted, and they are currently investigating any possible foul play. The base of the window from which the patient fell was approximately two feet above the ground, with glass covering half of it and grills on the other half. The glass had been shattered at the time of the incident, it is believed.

“The patient was alone when the morning ward cleaning was underway, as his family members had temporarily stepped out of the ward. He took the tragic leap from the third floor of the orthopaedic department while unaccompanied,” said inspector in-charge of Wajirganj police station, Manoj Kumar Mishra.

Chauhan was a resident of Padauli village in Kushinagar and worked as a labourer. He had sustained his spinal injury while working on the construction of a bridge near his village, as reported by the police.

“The patient was in the process of recovery and exhibited no neurological issues post-operation. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident, which will shed light on what led to this tragic incident,” said Dr Singh.

In a somewhat similar incident on August 3, a four-year-old girl named Mahi Saba suffered severe injuries after falling from the third floor to the first in the old OPD block of KGMU. She had slipped through the grills on the ramp. Following this incident, the KGMU administration promptly took measures to secure the space between the grills for safety.