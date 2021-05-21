PAU tweaks snakes and ladders game to teach farmers benefits of DSR

To encourage farmers to adopt the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is making use of the age-old game of snakes and ladders.

In the re-designed version of the game, the benefits of the DSR technique are shown as ladders and the common mistakes, faulty practices, and myths in agricultural practices are presented as snake bites.

The university has also shared a booklet that explains the DSR technique in detail and provides contact numbers of experts from PAU and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVKs’) from across the state.

Anil Sharma, assistant director, communication centre, PAU, who is also known for writing jingles to exhort farmers to give up stubble burning, is the brain behind modified board game.

Sharma said he had conceptualised the game nearly six months ago with the aim of promoting eco-friendly agriculture techniques.

“We have been conducting farm visits, seminars, and discussions to promote DSR among farmers. Science is a dry subject. To make it simple and entertaining, we are coming up with such games so that farmers can grasp it quickly. Right now, the challenge is to keep farmers up-to-date with the rapidly changing agricultural technology,” said Sharma.

Available at an introductory price of ₹50, the university is planning to distribute boxes, containing the game and relevant information, in all villages across the state.

Dr TS Riar, additional director communication, said, “It is a crucial juncture for us. We want to circulate as many copies as possible before the start of the rice sowing season next month. A game on similar lines has also been developed for cotton crop. In that game, farmers have been told about the best and safe practices of sowing of the cotton crop.”

Dr JS Mahal, director, extension education, said such experiments should be promoted. “Our targets are farming families. Once such games reach their homes, children, as well as adults, will play these and subconsciously learn about the benefits of DSR. The elders may even reach out to PAU experts, on the numbers mentioned behind the box.”

Earlier, Sharma had created furniture from paddy residue to encourage farmers to look for alternative use paddy stubble instead of brazenly burning it and polluting the air.