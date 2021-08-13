PCB asks Lashkar police to act on violation of “status quo” at Fashion Street

PUNE The CEO of the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has asked the Lashkar police station, in writing, to take action against the alleged ongoing construction at Fashion Street.

In July, the PCB issued a public notice asking the vendors to main “status quo” at the market and refrain from carrying out any further constructions. On March 26, as many as 600 shops were completely gutted after a major fire broke on Fashion Street.

CEO Amit Kumar in his written communication to the police, stated: “Kind attention is invited to this office letter under reference wherein this office has time and again requested your good self to deploy adequate police force on urgent basis in order to maintain status quo till the final decision of the board and to avoid any untoward situation and disruption of law and order.”

He further said that despite steps taken by the board to prevent hawkers from undertaking any construction, it has been reported that a further raising of illegal structures is in progress.

A copy of the letter has also been marked to the Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta, PCB president and the MG road hawkers’ association.

Recently, the board received complaints about structures being built without mandatory permission. The board wants to construct a commercial complex equipped with all the fire safety norms.

Fashion Street, adjacent to MG road, houses small outlets selling garments, shoes, and other accessories. There are 448 registered shops and 200 unauthorised outlets located in the market.