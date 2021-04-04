PCMC runs vaccination camps in housing societies to increase numbers

PUNE To speed up the vaccination process, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has set up vaccination camps within housing societies.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Housing Society Federation had requested the same of PCMC commissioner Rajesh Patil.

A vaccination camp has already been organised at the Parks street society, near Kalewadi. All residents above the age of 45 were vaccinated.

“Societies should have 400 residents above the age of 45, only then the camp will be set up. The vaccination programme will continue at other places as it is going on,” said Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer, PCMC.

One such camp was also organised at Shivnagri, Bijlinagar, in Chinchwad.

“Residents of five societies got the vaccination at the camp,” said Radhika Natu, resident of Bijlinagar.

Salve added, “We will continue such initiatives in the coming days.”

The PCMC is aiming to vaccinate 25,000 residents on Monday.

“Our priority is to give vaccination to super- spreaders, which includes vegetable vendors and employees working in public transport. We will be organising special buses for people from slum areas. All our centres in PCMC will be operating from 8am to 8pm. I urge people to get vaccinated and follow all the norms,” said Rajesh Patil, PCMC commissioner.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) does not have any plans to take its vaccination drive to housing societies yet.

“There are no such instructions from the government as of now. I will check with PCMC on how they are organising camps in societies,” said Vikram Kumar, PMC Commissioner.

“There are strict restrictions imposed in Pune to stop the spread of Covid and at the same time our focus is now on increasing vaccination. We are planning to give jabs to people above the age of 45 at public places, where super-spreaders are present. This is also to increase the speed of vaccinations, and cover as many people getting the vaccine,” Kumar said.