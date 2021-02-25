PCMC’s Covid positivity rate jumps from 6% to 25% in 10 days

The Covid positivity rate, which was 6 per cent in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation till February 15, has seen a massive surge to 25 per cent, as of February 24.

Currently, in PCMC, there are a total 3,164 Covid positive cases, of which 2,427 are in home isolation and 743 patients are in hospital.

“The positivity rate has gone up and most of the numbers are noticed among youngsters. On February 15, the positivity rate was only 6 per percent, while it is increasing every day and now it has reached 25 per cent on February 24,” said Rajesh Patil, PCMC commissioner, on Thursday.

In PCMC, there are a total of 2,575 beds currently available for Covid patients.

“Currently, we are conducting 2,000 covid tests every day, which will be increased to 3,000 in the coming days. Private hospitals will also be starting to conduct tests in a few days. We will allocate the hospitals for the same,” added Patil.

The PCMC administration currently has 19 containment zones listed.

“In these containment zones we are also just sealing the blocks where patients are found and not the complete building. If there more than 11 cases found, then the entire area will be sealed,” added Patil.

The PCMC administration has also increased vigilance at hotels and public places.

“Till now, we have fined 18 hotels in PCMC and collected ₹45,000 in fines from them. My only request to all is to follow norms. People need to support us if we don’t want lockdown situations like the past,” added Patil.

PCMC’s Covid spike

A look at the number of Covid positive cases between Feb 18 and Feb 25

Date No of positive patients

February 25 468

February 24 425

February 23 204

February 22 223

February 21 298

February 20 202

February 19 281

February 18 180

February 17 227

February 16 142

February 15 100