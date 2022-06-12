PCS (Pre)-2022 today: UPPSC to conduct exam in 28 districts for over 6 lakh registered candidates
Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS (Pre)-2022, will be conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) at 1,303 centres in the state on Sunday, informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish.
UPPSC has set up these examination centres in 28 districts of the state. Around 350 posts including 39 posts of SDM, 93 of deputy SP and 36 of BDO are on offer. A total of 6,03,536 candidates are registered to appear in the examination, he informed.
The UPPSC secretary, however, made clear that the total posts to be filled through this exam could change and details of vacant posts received by the commission before declaring the results would also be filled through this recruitment exam.
The PCS (Pre)-2022 will be conducted in two sessions: From 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.
The commission has decided to set up exam centres in 28 districts including Agra, Ghazipur, Jyotibaphule Nagar, Maharajganj, Mainpuri, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Moradabad, Rae Bareli besides Varanasi, Sitapur, Mirzapur, Mathura, Deoria and Mau.
UPPSC controller of examination Arvind Kumar Mishra made clear that the candidates will be given entry inside the examination centre 30 minutes before the start of the exam and the entry will be closed 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after that, he added.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics