Phaphamau bridge: Work resumes on six-lane Prayagraj bridge after four-month halt

Construction work on the Phaphamau six-lane bridge has finally resumed after being stalled for the past four months owing to the Ganga being in spate, bringing renewed hope for improved connectivity between Malak Harhar and Stanley Road. Six-lane bridge under construction in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

For the completion of the remaining 300 meters of the bridge, a sand mound has been prepared to facilitate the placement of the superstructure. Using this mound, a total of 21 segments of the upper structure will be installed, a task assigned to Singla Company, which aims to complete it by the last week of May, officials said.

The bridge spans a total of 9.9 km between Malak Harhar and Stanley Road, with 3.89km being the length of the bridge which will fall across the Ganga. Only 300 meters of this section remains to be completed, they added.

A segment was supposed to be placed here, but it had to be stopped in the first week of July 2025 due to the floods. Bridge construction work was scheduled to be completed by May 2026, and for this, a plan had been made to place the segments using a floating barrage during the floods.

However, when the barrage did not find sufficient depth within the distance of 300 meters, it was sent back in October.

In November, the company officials began creating a sand mound to complete the remaining work, which was finished by December 3. The company’s assistant superintending engineer, Varun Varshney, said that after creating the mound, construction work has begun.

“It will take eight days to place one segment using the machine. Our goal is to place all 21 segments by May so that the project can be completed at the earliest,” he added.

This will be the first six-lane Extradosed bridge (hybrid structure that combines features of both a cable-stayed bridge and a box girder bridge) in the state and the overall length will be of 9.9 kilometers, of which 3.84 km will be the main bridge and the rest of the distance will be the approach section of the bridge.

The construction of this approximately 9.90-km-long bridge, costing ₹1,948 crore, is being carried out from Malak Harhar Chauraha to Lala Lajpat Rai Marg. The total cost of the project is ₹1,948.25 crore.

Its foundation stone was laid in 2020 by union minister Nitin Gadkari and construction began in February 2021. The target was to complete it by February 2024, before the Maha Kumbh-2025 . However, due to obstacles in construction, the company requested an extension, and the deadline was pushed to February 2025 and then July 2026. Now, once again, the deadline has been extended to September 2026.