Three arrested for robbing a man on gunpoint in Mohali

Phase 11 police have arrested three Fazilka-based robbers accused of carrying out robbery in Mohali. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP,City-2) Harsimran Singh Bal said that the accused have been identified as Raghu Chhabra, Yuvraj Singh and Karan Singh all residents of district Fazilka. While their fourth accomplice was identified as Inderjit Singh, is still on the run.

Accused were arrested during a special blockade near Bawa White House

The accused were arrested during a special blockade near Bawa White House. They were booked for allegedly carrying out a robbery near Mohali railway station on June 20. They had snatched mobile and purse of the complainant, Prakhit, a resident of Kambali at gunpoint. A case has been registered against them under section 379B of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at the police station, Phase 11.

