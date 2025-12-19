With an aim to further strengthen the cultural, linguistic, and educational ties between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, a special team of 300 students from Varanasi departed for Tamil Nadu as part of the second phase of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0. Phase 2 of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0: Team of 300 Kashi students set off for Tamil Nadu

Vice chancellor of Banaras Hindu University Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi sent the team off with best wishes.

Prior to the students’ departure, a detailed orientation programme was organised at the Pt Omkarnath Thakur Auditorium at Banaras Hindu University. The programme was attended by 300 students and 5 teachers selected from various universities in Varanasi, who will visit various universities and cultural sites in Tamil Nadu as part of the second phase of Kashi Tamil Sangam 4.0. The orientation programme aimed to familiarize students with the educational, cultural, and intellectual objectives of the trip and deepen their understanding of the shared civilizational heritage of North and South India.

During the programme, nodal officer Prof Anchal Srivastava addressed all students and elaborated on the concept, objectives, and significance of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. Prof Srivastava also introduced students and faculty members and described this cultural trip as a vibrant educational experience, urging all participants to maximize this opportunity with discipline, curiosity, and cultural sensitivity. He emphasized that this trip is not merely a tour, but an opportunity to experience firsthand the unity, diversity, and cultural continuity of India.

Prof RK Mishra (IIT BHU) and Dr T Jagadeesan, who were also present on the occasion, encouraged the students, describing this initiative as an important effort towards national integration. The speakers emphasized that the ancient bonds of knowledge, devotion, and culture between Kashi and Tamil Nadu will be further strengthened through the youth of today.

It is noteworthy that this year’s theme of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 is “Kashi Karakalam (Learn Tamil),” under which students will be introduced directly to the Tamil language, literature, culture, and academic traditions. The students in this group, drawn from various universities in Varanasi, will visit several universities in Tamil Nadu to closely understand the academic activities, cultural traditions, and social life there.

According to reports, Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 is scheduled to conclude at Rameswaram on December 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the concluding ceremony.