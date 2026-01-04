Pilgrim slips while boarding moving train, RPF SI to the rescue

A potentially fatal accident was averted on Saturday morning at Prayagraj Junction under the Railway Protection Force’s (RPF) ‘Operation Jeevan Raksha’. An alert RPF sub-inspector saved a pilgrim who slipped while attempting to board a moving train. A CCTV video grab capturing the incident at Prayagraj Junction (Sourced)

The incident occurred around 8.30 am at Platform No. 2, when a passenger lost his balance and fell into the gap between the train and the platform. Acting swiftly, the RPF officer on duty pulled the man to safety, officials said.

RPF inspector Amit Meena identified the passenger as 25-year-old Vikas, son of Ramchandra, a resident of Tikra Paigambarpur village in Kanpur. Vikas was in Prayagraj to attend the Magh Mela and was returning home after taking a holy dip at the Sangam, Meena added.

Vikas was trying to board train number 63237 (MEMU) when he slipped and fell dangerously close to the moving train. Noticing the critical situation, RPF Sub-Inspector Kartik Mishra, posted at the Prayagraj RPF post, immediately grabbed the passenger and pulled him out of harm’s way. His quick reflexes and courage prevented a major mishap and saved the pilgrim’s life, Meena said.

The incident caused brief panic at the station, but normalcy was quickly restored. The entire episode was captured on the station’s CCTV cameras.

After a preliminary medical examination, the passenger was found to be in stable condition. His family later expressed gratitude to the RPF personnel for their prompt and commendable action, Meena said.