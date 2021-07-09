Pillar of newly built bridge damaged in Narkatiaganj subdivision

Pillar of a newly constructed bridge over Balor river was damaged due to rise in water level at Bakhari Ghat in West Champaran’s Narkatiaganj subdivision, officials said on Friday.

Following this, vehicular movement has been suspended on the bridge.

A team has been sent for damage assessment and restoration work will start soon, Narkatiaganj subdivisional magistrate (SDM) Sahila Heer said.

According to officials, the third pillar of the 136.9m-long bridge, built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) by Rural Works Department, was damaged and sank few inches deep in the river, which originates from Nepal.

Built at a cost of about ₹5.41 crore, the construction of the bridge was necessitated to reduce the distance between over a dozen villages and subdivisional headquarters, besides boosting rural economy. The bridge was completed on June 26, 2020 after its construction started in June, 2018.