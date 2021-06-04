Home / Cities / Others / Plantation audit report to be submitted by July, says Gopal Rai
HT Image
HT Image
others

Plantation audit report to be submitted by July, says Gopal Rai

Environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday said he has directed concerned stakeholders to complete the ongoing third-party audit of all the plantation works in the city at the earliest and submit the report by July
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi:
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 10:59 PM IST

Environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday said he has directed concerned stakeholders to complete the ongoing third-party audit of all the plantation works in the city at the earliest and submit the report by July.

While addressing a press conference, Rai said officials have been asked to submit the report by July to ensure transparency and monitoring of plantation work. A third-party audit of plantation work undertaken by all green agencies in the state is being conducted by the Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun and Certification Engineers International Limited on the department’s direction.

“The Delhi government is serious about monitoring and transparency of the plantation work. In a bid to ensure this, I have ordered a strict independent third-party audit of the plantation work across Delhi. The report of the audit should be submitted by July,” said Jain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.