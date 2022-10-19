Play on Sir Syed staged at AMU, shows to continue till today

‘Sir Syed’, the play which opened on October 16 at the Kennedy Hall Auditorium, emerged as an engaging reminder on how adverse conditions after 1857 left a profound impact on Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s life, propelling him to work on the establishment of MAO College and provide hope in the times of despair.

Enacted by Prof F S Sherani, Talha Thakur, Shah Zaib Khan, Zaid Ahmad Khan, Adnan Khurram, Rizwan Khan, Aniza Akhtar and Mariya Ansari; the play brings in historical personalities ranging from Mirza Ghalib to Mohisul Mulk. Daily shows will run till October 20.

“If you are an Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student, faculty member, alumnus or alumna; you likely know the story of ‘Aligarh Movement’— the struggles, the triumphs and the successes that led up to the establishment of Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental (MAO) College which later became AMU. But just because you already know a story doesn’t mean that it shouldn’t be re-told,” said an alumnus of the AMU, returning to campus to attend the main event on Sir Syed Day on Monday.

Meanwhile, various AMU departments, residential halls and schools also celebrated Sir Syed Day to mark the 205th birth anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan.

A symposium on ‘Sir Syed Ahmad Khan: Life and Legacy’ was held at the department of political science in which faculty members pressed the need for a deep focus on Sir Syed’s thoughts, teachings, philosophy, work and mission.