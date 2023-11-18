PM Modi to attend Braj Raj Utsav in UP’s Mathura on Nov 23

Prime minister Narendra Modi is set to take part in the ongoing ‘Braj Raj Utsav’ in Mathura on November 23. During his visit, the PM will attend a presentation by Hema Malini, actor cum parliament member from Mathura, on the birth anniversary of Meera Bai at the venue set up at the Railway ground in Mathura. Commissioner Agra Division Ritu Maheshwari inspecting the venue of Braj Raj Utsav (HT Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to visit Mathura on Sunday. The CM will commence his visit after offering prayers at the Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan on Sunday. He will then fly by chopper to Police Lines in Mathura and reach the Railway ground to review preparations for the main event, ‘Braj Raj Utsav,’ scheduled to conclude on November 27.

“PM Narendra Modi is expected to attend the Braj Raj Utsav on November 23, where MP Hema Malini will present a one-and-a-half-hour-long Dance Ballet based on the life of saint Meera Bai. This marks the 525th Janmotsav year of saint Meera Bai, known for her divine devotion to Lord Krishna,” said Janardan Sharma, the representative for MP Hema Malini in Mathura.

“Sharad Poornima (on October 28 this year) is believed to be the birth anniversary of saint Meera Bai, but this is the 525th Janamotsav year. The Prime Minister is expected to release a stamp on Meera Bai during his visit. Two days after the Prime Minister’s visit, a symposium on the life of saint Meera Bai will be held in Mathura, and movies based on her life, including ‘Meera’ with Hema Malini in the lead role, will be screened in the later days,” stated Janardan Sharma.

Meera Bai was one of the great saints of the Vaishnava Bhakti movement, born in 1498 as a Rajput princess, and she penned notable verses in praise of Lord Krishna.

All eyes are now on the CM’s visit on Sunday to finalise the finer details of the PM’s visit to Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna. Krishna Janmbhoomi in Mathura and Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan could be part of the PMr’s itinerary on November 23, subject to finalisation before his visit.

In preparation for the PM’s arrival, Agra division commissioner (DM) Ritu Maheshwari was in Mathura on Friday. She inspected the venue at the railway ground, gathered information about the arrangements, and conducted a review meeting with subordinate officers.