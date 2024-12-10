PM Modi to inaugurate 600 projects worth 7,000 cr in Prayagraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate Mahakumbh-2025 on December 13 and launch over 600 projects worth ₹7,000 crore, undertaken and completed ahead of the mega once-in-12-years fair. The platform is being prepared at Sangam, where PM Narendra Modi will perform a puja before formally inaugurating the Mahakumbh. (Anil Kumar Maurya?HT)

The PM will dedicate these projects to the people by pressing the button at Sangam Ghat. The Prayagraj Mela Authority has prepared its list and sent it to the PM’s office, informed officials.

As per the tentative schedule, the PM will stay in Prayagraj for about three-and-a-half hours on December 13. During this time, he will inaugurate Mahakumbh-2025 with a formal Ganga Pujan and also inaugurate more than 600 projects from the site of his public meeting at Sangam Ghat.

The projects that the PM would be launching include Phase-1 of the Bade Hanuman Mandir Corridor, Bhardwaj Corridor, and Shringverpur Corridor. Along with this, he will also inaugurate 12 railway over and under bridges (ROBs/RUBs).

At present, there is doubt over the PM inaugurating Subedarganj ROB and IERT ROB as only those projects that are fully completed will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. The bulk of the work on these two ROBs has been completed, but around 10 days of work is still left. In such a situation, unless fully ready, these two ROBs would not be inaugurated by the PM on December 13.

Along with the Prayagraj Junction-Jhunsi route railway track doubling, a new railway bridge built on the Ganga, five dozen roads, beautification work at 26 traffic intersections, and a flyover will also be inaugurated by the PM.