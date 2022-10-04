PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh on Oct 5; to inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth over ₹3,650 crore and inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said PM Modi will also participate in Dussehra celebrations in Kullu.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said PM Modi will dedicate the AIIMS to the people of the state.

Thakur, union minister Anurag Thakur, and BJP President JP Nadda took stock of the situation ahead of the PM’s visit.

PM Modi will address a public rally at Luhnu Ground, Bilaspur on Wednesday.

The visit holds significance as it comes ahead of the Himachal Pradesh elections with the incumbent BJP seeking another term.

The foundation stone of AIIMS Bilaspur was laid by the Prime Minister in October 2017, and the hospital is being established under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

Constructed at a cost of more than ₹1,470 crore, it is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 specialty and 17 super speciality departments, 18 modular operation theatres and 750 beds with 64 ICU beds, according to the PMO’s office.

It is spread over 247 acres and is equipped with 24-hours emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines and a 30-bedded AYUSH block.

The hospital has also set up the Centre for Digital Health to provide health services in the tribal and inaccessible tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh.

Specialist health services will be provided by the hospital through health camps in the inaccessible tribal and high Himalayan regions like Kaza, Saluni, and Keylong.

The hospital will admit 100 students for the MBBS course and 60 students for nursing courses every year.

Developmental projects to be unveiled by the PM include laying the foundation stone of around a 31 km long project for four-laning of the National Highway from Pinjore to Nalagarh on NH-105, worth over ₹1,690 crore.

The road is a major connecting link for the traffic from Ambala, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Solan/Shimla going towards Bilaspur, Mandi and Manali.

The PMO release said, “this highway will ensure better transport facilities in Nalagarh-Baddi, the industrial hub of Himachal Pradesh and will also give a fillip to further industrial development in the region. It will also boost tourism in the state.”

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Medical Device Park at Nalagarh, which will be built at a cost of about ₹350 crore. Memorandum of Understandings (Mou) of more than ₹800 crore have already been signed for setting up industries in this Medical Device Park. The project will significantly enhance employment opportunities in the region.

Later, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Government Hydro Engineering College at Bandla. “Costing about ₹140 crore, the college will help make available trained manpower for hydro power projects, in which Himachal Pradesh is one of the leading states. It will help in upskilling the youth and providing ample job opportunities in the hydropower sector,” the statement read.

PM Modi will also become the first PM of the country to take part in Kullu Dussehra.

The International Kullu Dussehra Festival will be celebrated from October 5 to 11, at the Dhalpur Ground of Kullu.

The festival represents a congregation of more than 300 deities of the Valley. On the first day of the festival, the deities in their well-decorated palanquins pay their obeisance at the temple of the chief deity Bhagwan Raghunath Ji and then proceed to the Dhalpur Ground.

“The Prime Minister will witness this divine ‘Rath Yatra’ and the grand assembly of the deities in the historic Kullu Dussehra celebrations,” PMO said.