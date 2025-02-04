PM Modi to visit Mahakumbh on Feb 5, take holy dip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Mahakumbh on Wednesday (February 5), said a senior IPS officer familiar with the development. Modi will reach Prayagraj, take a holy dip and he is not likely to address any meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT File Photo)

“PM Modi will arrive in Prayagraj on February 5 and take the holy dip in Ganga in Mahakumbh Nagar. As per the earlier mentioned schedule, the PM will not participate in any programme,” said a top cop at Prayagraj who is familiar with the development.

The PM will arrive in Prayagraj at 10 am and reach DPS helipad and from here, he will reach VIP Jetty by Nishadraj Cruise. He will also stay here for about an hour. During this time, he will bathe and then return. Mela officials stated that the new proposed programme does not include the earlier schedule which included his visit to the State Pavilion and Netra Kumbh.

A top bureaucrat, who is in the know of things, told HT over phone from Prayagraj, “The PM will take the holy dip in the Ganga, perform rituals and offer prayers. There is, however, no official confirmation whether PM will visit Akshayvat, Saraswati Koop and Bade Hanuman Mandir to offer prayers.”

Official privy to PM’s visit claimed that approval had been received from the PMO but minute-to-minute protocol was yet to be received. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be at Prayagraj to welcome the PM.

The Prime Minister last visited Prayagraj on December 13 when he inaugurated and launched multiple development projects worth around ₹5,500 crore.