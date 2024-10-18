PM to launch 22 projects worth 6,600 cr in Varanasi on Oct 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stones of and inaugurate a total of 22 projects worth around ₹6,600 crore during his visit to his parliamentary constituency here on Sunday (October 20), district officials said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)

Of them, the PM will inaugurate 14 projects, including Shankar Netralaya and sports development complex work, hostels on CIPET premises and pavilion construction, together worth over ₹389 crore, they added.

He will also lay foundation of extension of Lal Bahadur Shastri international airport worth ₹2,874 crore as well as academic block and girls’ hostel at Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ School in Araziline area.

From Varanasi, Modi will lay foundation of civil enclaves to be constructed in three airports. They include a civil enclave with an estimated cost of ₹1550 crore at Bagdogra airport in West Bengal, another worth ₹912 crore at Darbhanga airport in Bihar and one worth ₹579 crore at Agra airport.

Together these projects are worth over ₹3,041 crore. Speaking to media persons, Varanasi divisional commissioner Kaushalraj Sharma confirmed it.

District magistrate S Rajalingam said all preparations for the PM’s visit had been completed. Modi will also inaugurate civil enclaves constructed at Rewa airport (MP), Maa Mahamaya airport, Ambikapur, (Chhattisgarh), and Sarsawa airport, Saharanpur, worth ₹225 crore.

Kashi region BJP president Dilip Patel said the PM will be accorded a grand welcome from the LBSI airport to the city.

Besides, the PM will also address a meeting at newly-build sports complex in Sigra. Tight security arrangements will be put in place for the high-profile visit, said additional commissioner of police (law and order) S Channappa.

According to a senior police officer, over 5,000 police personnel, including SPG and ATS, will be deployed for the visit.