PMC fines contractor Rs1.35 lakh per day for delay in 24X7 water project work

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has imposed a fine of 1
By Siddharth Gadkari
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:03 PM IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has imposed a fine of 1.35 lakh per day on the contractor for delay in the 24x7 water supply project work.

Currently, Larsen & Toubro Limited has undertaken work for the installation of water metres and laying of pipelines in the city. Besides they also have to build 80 overhead water tanks.

On March 6, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar conducted a meeting to check the progress of the project. During the meeting, the civic chief expressed dissatisfaction with the progress report.

Kumar instructed the contractor to speed up work while imposing a fine of 1 lakh for the delay in pipeline work and 35,000 per day for delay in building water tanks.

As per the agreement, the contractor should have completed the laying of over 500 kilometres of the pipeline by March this year. However, according to municipal statistics, the contractors have completed around 300 kilometres of work to date.

Nandkumar Jagtap superintendent engineer of PMC water supply department who is handling charge of 24x7 water supply project, said, “PMC has allotted work to Larsen & Toubro Limited and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. Jain Irrigation has stopped work and has approached the court as PMC took action against them for the delay in work. The contractor was supposed to complete 25 zones. Now, work in these zones has completely stopped.”

“At present, Larsen & Toubro Limited is working on the installation of water metres and laying of pipelines and other works. The contractor has completed work in Viman Nagar, Kharadi, Aundh and Baner area. But, the speed is not up to the mark. Out of 141 metering zones, we have set targets to complete 50 zones areas up to December 2021,” said Jagtap.

“Work was also hampered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Corporation has set a deadline to complete the project in February 2023,” he added.

Pradeep VG, a senior official of Larsen & Toubro Limited, said, “We faced a shortage of labour, as during the lockdown most of the labourers had returned to their home town, so the work was hampered. Now, as well we have limited manpower.”

“Also, at some places due to the hard rock surface, it takes time to complete digging work. Despite all these difficulties, we are trying to complete work as per deadline and other terms and conditions,” he added.

About the project

The project aims to provide a safe and equitable 24X7 water supply to all citizens for the next 30 years. The project was approved in February 2018, but the actual work started in December 2018. The total cost of the project is 2,550 crore. Out of that, the corporation raised 200 crore through municipal bonds. Under this project, contractors will have to lay down 1,600-metre water pipelines and install 3.50,00 lakh water meters.

