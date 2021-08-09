Home / Cities / Others / PMC floats tender for environment assessment of tunnel project
PMC floats tender for environment assessment of tunnel project

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 10:19 PM IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will conduct a pre-feasibility and environment impact assessment (EIA) of a four-km tunnel that will link Pashan, Panchavati and Kothrud. The PMC, on Monday, floated a tender for for the same.

The project was announced in 2017, to ease traffic problems on Paud road, Senapati Bapat road and in the Shivajinagar area.

A few months ago, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar asked for work on the project to go faster.

Currently, the distance from Kothrud to Pashan is eight-and-a-half kilometres, via Chandni chowk; the same distance via Senapati Bapat road is nine-and-a-half kilometres. When the tunnel is complete, this distance will be four km.

The distance from Pashan road to Gokhalenagar is four-and-a-half kilometres and with the tunnel, the same distance will be 2.9km.

The length of the tunnel from Kothrud to Panchavati will be 1,090m, while the Panchavati to Gokhalenagar section of the tunnel will be 580m.

Indrabhan Randive, executive engineer, PMC project department, said, “The project will pass over a hill, as well as a forest area. Because of the environment aspects, PMC has decided to carry out the pre-feasibility and EIA.”

“The consultant will have to conduct a topographical survey and aerial survey. At present, we have the NOC from the central and state government agencies, such as the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), forest department, and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI),” he added.

