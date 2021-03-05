IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / PMC invites applications for staff at new civic-run medical college
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC invites applications for staff at new civic-run medical college

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited applications for posts of professors and clerical staff on a temporary basis, for Pune’s first civic-run medical college
READ FULL STORY
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:55 PM IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited applications for posts of professors and clerical staff on a temporary basis, for Pune’s first civic-run medical college.

The civic body had earlier said that 100 students would be admitted for the academic year 2021-22, which would be the first batch at the college.

A trust set-up to run the medical college was first approved by the standing committee in August 2019.

Demand for the college was further amped up following the pandemic, when the civic body had to rely on Sassoon General Hospital, private hospitals and charity funds to take care of critical Covid-19 patients, in the absence of a ventilator in any of the civic-run hospitals.

The college will be set up near the premises of the existing Naidu hospital, on a 10-acre plot and at a cost of approximately 622 crore.

The civic body has now invited 57 applications for the posts of dean, associate professor, assistant professor, demonstrator, senior residents and junior residents, which includes experts like surgeons, forensic experts, paediatricians, dermatologists, psychiatrics, radiologists, ENT specialists, eye surgeons, gynaecologists, and pulmonologists, among others.

Another tender has also been issued for 122 applicants for the posts of administrative officers, clerks, librarian, technicians and laundry services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

104-year-old “super senior” Devraj Agarwal gets the jab, says Covid vaccination is a must

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:50 PM IST
PUNE On Friday, Devraj Agarwal, 104-years-old, became one of the oldest persons in Pune to have taken Covishield vaccine
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths in Pune district on Friday

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:25 PM IST
PUNE Pune district has reported 1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as of Friday, as per the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC invites applications for staff at new civic-run medical college

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:55 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited applications for posts of professors and clerical staff on a temporary basis, for Pune’s first civic-run medical college
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PCMC collects Rs3.64 lakh in fines from restaurants flouting 11pm deadline

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:16 PM IST
PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has collected 3,64,500 in fines, between February 24-March 4, from hotels and eateries not following Covid norms, especially running the business after 11 pm
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

TCS Covid analysis finds schools, colleges biggest source of Covid-19 infection: div comm

By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:24 PM IST
PUNE At a district administration meeting held on Friday, with experts and officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) present, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao revealed the preliminary findings of a Covid analysis report prepared by the Tata Consultancy Services
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Road rage: Chicken shop owner shoots at trader in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Assaults him with punches and kicks after opening fire, nabbed from his house in Parbhat Nagar on Friday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune’s event calendar: March 6 to 11 March, 2021

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:06 PM IST
Women’s day special Theatre Swatantra Theatre presents a Women’s Day Celebration with Vijay Tendulkar’s plays, featuring prominent female characters – “Khamosh Adaalat Jaari Hai” and “Panchi Aise Ate Hain”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Slam dunk: India, the next frontier in global basketball... Key ingredients to improve basketball talent

By Adi Vase
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:05 PM IST
PUNE By any measure of popularity in the 21st century, the sport of basketball likely ranks among the top three most popular global sports
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Out on bail, rape accused sets woman complainant on fire in Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Police have retrieved CCTV footage from near the crime scene that shows the man, who was out on bail, running after setting the woman on fire and then fleeing on a bike. They said the woman had lodged a rape case against Bishnoi two years ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Third PIL against MP’s anti-conversion law; HC issues notice to state govt

By Monika Pandey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Bhopal resident Azam Khan’s March 4 PIL follows those of law student Amratansh Nema and civil society member LS Hardenia. All the PILs will be clubbed together
READ FULL STORY
Close
In January last year, MC had decided to implement the Act first in Phase 7, where as many as 139 vendors are registered. (HT File Photo)
In January last year, MC had decided to implement the Act first in Phase 7, where as many as 139 vendors are registered. (HT File Photo)
others

Street Vendors’ Act: 5 years on, GMADA approves eight vending sites in Mohali

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:33 AM IST
In the absence of implementation of the Act, illegal vendors have been thriving at several main markets of the city, especially in Phases 7, 3B1, 3B2, 9, 10 and 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Escape for survival, but no easy return to livelihoods

By Shalaka Shinde
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:52 PM IST
PUNE A daily gathering of workers under the flyover in Warje in the early months of 2021, is a sign that the construction industry is making an effort to revive itself
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier on Tuesday, 115 of Covid cases were reported in the district. (Representational image) (HT FILE)
Earlier on Tuesday, 115 of Covid cases were reported in the district. (Representational image) (HT FILE)
others

Ludhiana’s Covid cases cross 100-mark for second time in a week

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:41 PM IST
The district’s case tally has now risen to 27,473, of which 689 remain active. So far, 25,750 patients have recovered from the virus while 1,034 have succumbed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The team commenced the exercise from Jainpur village in Hambran Road and the process will continue for two days. (HT PHOTO)
The team commenced the exercise from Jainpur village in Hambran Road and the process will continue for two days. (HT PHOTO)
others

IIT Roorkee team starts study on flow of waste in Buddha Nullah

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:36 PM IST
As per information, the team will study both inflow and outflow of waste from the nullah at different points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. (Representational image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. (Representational image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Woman’s charred body found on foot over bridge in Khanna

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Police have also recovered a mobile phone from the spot, which had a video clip of the woman caught in flames. Cops are investigating to ascertain if the video was shot by the woman herself or someone else.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP