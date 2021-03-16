PMPML ridership numbers drop by 50% in face of new restrictions in city

PUNE As the number of Covid-19 cases is on the rise in Pune, Pune’s public transport body – the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) - has seen a significant drop in ridership in the last couple of weeks. Schools and colleges are closed till March 31, and students are major commuters on PMPML buses.

Passenger footfall has gone down by 50 per cent.

“The Pune district administration has extended the restrictions and night curfew till March 31. On the other hand all schools, colleges and private coaching classes are closed, these are our major passengers. As per a request from the civic body we have now also reduced the number of passengers allowed in each bus. Only seated passengers will be allowed. No standing passengers. This all has led to a decrease in ridership and eventually our revenue has also gone down,” said Rajendra Jagtap, chairman and managing director (CMD) of PMPML.

All the hotels are also to shut by 10 pm.

From October 2020, there was steady rise in the daily number of bus passengers, going up to 0.8 million passengers per day, with a daily income of ₹1.10 crore. Now, daily passenger numbers have gone down to 0.2 million and the income is at Rs60 lakh.

“We are trying to provide as many buses on major routes, so that there is no crowding and revenue is generated. Passenger safety is our top priority,” added Jagtap.