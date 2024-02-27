 PM’s proposed visit to Prayagraj on March 2 cancelled - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Other Cities / PM’s proposed visit to Prayagraj on March 2 cancelled

PM’s proposed visit to Prayagraj on March 2 cancelled

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Feb 27, 2024 07:33 PM IST

Subsequently, the visit of chief minister Yogi Adityanath to review preparations for the PM’s visit on Wednesday too has been cancelled, said district administration officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Prayagraj on March 2 has been cancelled. Subsequently, the visit of chief minister Yogi Adityanath to review preparations for the PM’s visit on Wednesday too has been cancelled, said district administration officials.

As a result of the development, the preparations for the PMs visit including setting up of a German hangar and pandal along with a stage on the Parade Ground for the PM’s programme was stopped on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to visit Prayagraj on March 2 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development works in run up to Mahakumbh-2025 as well as the inauguration of dedicated fright corridor and its control room. The CM was also scheduled to come to Prayagraj on Wednesday in light of the PM’s proposed programme.

On Tuesday evening, the district administration officials were informed about the cancellation of the PM’s event. Officials say that due to unavoidable reasons the visit of the PM has been postponed. Information about the next date of the possible visit has not been disclosed, they added.

