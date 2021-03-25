Pocso court awards death penalty to three in gang-rape, murder case

LUCKNOW A Pocso court in Bulandshahr handed over death penalty to three youths accused of kidnapping, gang-raping and murdering a 17-year-old girl.

Rajesh Parashar, additional district and sessions judge (Pocso Act) Bulandshahr, on Wednesday, awarded death sentence to the three accused.

The three culprits - Dilshad, Zulfikar and Israel - had abducted the Class 12 student on January 2, 2018, from near her residence.

The trio gang-raped the girl in a moving car and thereafter killed her and dumped the body in Dadri canal. Forty-eight hours after the incident, the cops recovered the body. All three were arrested on January 10 with the help of CCTV footage recovered from the Dadri toll plaza.

After 104 hearings and testimony of 14 witnesses, the court awarded death sentence to all three. The court also imposed a fine of ₹2.10 lakh on the culprits.

Parents of the girl were also present in the court when the verdict was pronounced.

Death sentence for rape, murder accused

In another case of rape and murder, additional sessions judge (Pocso court), Jaunpur, Ravi Kumar Yadav, on March 8 awarded death penalty to a rape and murder convict.

Bal Govind had kidnapped an 11-year-old girl, raped and killed her by disfiguring her face with acid.

After nearly seven months of trial, the court awarded death sentence to Bal Govind.

As the culprits in both cases may challenge the court order in high court, legal experts feel that the judiciary must deliver speedy judgment in these cases to ensure justice to victims.

“Speedy justice in such cases of heinous crime proves to be a deterrent for others. Death penalties awarded by the two Pocso courts will act as a deterrent for such criminals,” said IB Singh, senior advocate, Lucknow high court.