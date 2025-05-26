MUMBAI: A month and a half after a 53-year-old woman in Mazagaon allegedly died by suicide, the CCTV footage of the building and blood stains in the house helped the Agripada police book her husband and his driver for abetting the suicide. The police suspected that the husband’s mother, his two brothers and another driver could also be involved, and they are on the lookout for them. Police arrest second husband in suicide abetment case

The police had arrested the driver earlier, and after his interrogation, they arrested the 27-year-old husband on the charge of abetment, based on a complaint given by the woman’s former husband and her minor daughter. The accused husband was produced in court on Sunday and remanded to police custody till May 28. The woman died by suicide on April 6.

The deceased’s first husband and the complainant is a 63-year-old businessman. The deceased had left him for her 27-year-old nephew, who she married and then shifted to Byculla with. Her 17-year-old daughter would stay with her for a few days and also live with her father (the complainant). The accused husband claimed that he had married the deceased in 2024.

The police station and Crime Branch in Mumbai had several complaints saying that the accused and deceased used to cheat people under the pretext of giving loans. Later, it came to light that the accused was the one allegedly cheating people but taking the name of his wife in front of the police, making her a partner in crime, due to which she was upset with him.

The remand application says that the deceased called her first husband on April 2 and told him that the accused and his mother were harassing her for money. She also told him that she had made a mistake in leaving his house and wanted to go back to him.

The incident occurred around 5 am on April 6 when the body of the deceased, who had fallen from the 13th floor, was found in a duct area on the 9th floor. Her second husband claimed that she had jumped or fallen from the bathroom and died. But during investigation, the police found blood stains on the bathroom door as well as on the slippers of the victim, which were sent for forensic analysis.

Another red flag was the position of the body. The woman was found lying on her face. However, there was also a bad injury on the back of her head, which was suspicious—it appeared like she had been hit with a heavy object, said a police officer.

The deceased’s daughter, whose statement was recorded before the court, said the accused had threatened her to say that she woke up after hearing the loud sound of her mother falling. She also revealed that she was made to wake up by the accused at 6 am on the day of the incident. The accused’s mobile phone was found switched off at that time.

The accused driver was found captured in the CCTV footage on the day of the incident, carrying a blue bag, which he shoved under an Innova car. The same bag was picked up by another driver and family members of the accused, said the officer. Based on the CCTV footage, the police arrested the driver.

The accused approached the high court for anticipatory bail but the court asked him to surrender to the police for investigation. He then withdrew his petition and surrendered to the Agripada police on Saturday. He is in police custody till May 28.