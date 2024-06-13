 Police arrest three looters; one injured in retaliatory firing - Hindustan Times
Police arrest three looters; one injured in retaliatory firing

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 13, 2024 08:28 AM IST

As per reports, a stamp vendor was looted at gunpoint on Monday in Saini area. Five police teams were constituted to work out the case and arrest the looters.

Kaushambi police on Wednesday arrested three looters involved in incidents of loot in Saini and Manjhanpur areas during the last few days. One of the accused opened fire on the police team and was injured in the leg in retaliatory firing. Looted cash and firearms were recovered from their possession, police said.

(Pic for representation only)

On Tuesday night, police detained three persons in a car who were trying to avoid vehicle checking by cops in Madhwamai area. The trio was identified as Mohd Sameer of Samda village in Manjhanpur, Gaurav Tripathi of Bharwari and Badal Kushwaha of Karari area. Cops seized 1.95 lakh cash, two countrymade firearms, and four cartridges from them.

During questioning, the suspects confessed to have committed loot with the stamp vendor and a woman in Kaini village on May 30.

Sameer informed police that he had hidden the remaining looted cash in the forest at Bhadehri.

SP Kaushambi Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said Sameer was taken to the spot for recovery of looted cash. However, after taking out the bag hidden in the bushes, Sameer took out a pistol from the bag and opened fire on the police team and tried to flee.

Police team opened fire in retaliation resulting in injuries to him in the leg.

The police team has been rewarded with 25,000 cash prize.

