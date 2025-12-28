Police bust inter-state theft gang, arrest seven in Bokaro

Police have busted an active inter-district theft gang in Bokaro and arrested seven accused, recovering cash, motorcycles, electronic gadgets and other stolen items, superintendent of police (SP) Harvinder Singh said during a press conference at his office on Saturday. Police have busted an active inter-district theft gang in Bokaro and arrested seven accused (HT Photo)

The arrests followed a tip-off received on the night of December 26–27 about suspicious movement of criminals in the Chira Chas area.

Acting swiftly, a special police team was formed, and a coordinated raid was conducted.

“On receiving specific information, a raid was conducted, and seven accused were apprehended. During interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in multiple cases of theft and house-breaking across Bokaro and neighbouring districts,” SP Singh told reporters.

Police seized ₹90,000 in cash, electronic items including LED TVs and inverters, mobile phones, motorcycle spare parts, tools used for breaking locks, and two motorcycles allegedly used in committing crimes. Several of the recovered items are suspected to have been stolen from residential areas during nighttime burglaries, the SP added.

According to police records, the accused have criminal antecedents and are wanted in several cases registered at different police stations, including Chas, Balidih, Sector-4 and Sector-12. “These individuals were operating as a gang and targeting houses after conducting reconnaissance. Their arrest will bring significant relief to residents who have been living in fear due to a spate of thefts,” the SP said.

A total of 44 theft-related cases have been reported in the concerned police station areas in recent months, prompting intensified patrolling and intelligence gathering.

The Bokaro SP said further investigation is underway to trace additional stolen property and identify other associates linked to the gang.

“Community awareness and timely information play a crucial role in preventing crime. We urge people to report suspicious activities without hesitation,” he said.