Police Commemoration Day: Ludhiana police chief lauds sacrifices of cops in combating militancy

Police team, led by commissioner of police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma, on Friday, observed Police Commemoration Day, here at Police Lines, to pay tribute to martyrs of police and para-military forces.

While speaking on the occasion, Sharma urged people to fight the anti-national forces jointly. He said it was only because of the great sacrifices of martyrs that they were living in a peaceful environment and communal harmony.

He was also accompanied by deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, district and sessions judge Munish Singhal, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal, former DGP DR Bhatti, besides several others.

Sharma paid tribute to police and para-military personnel who attained martyrdom in different parts of the country. A contingent of police, led by ACP Ramandeep Singh Bhullar, saluted martyrs. Officials and dignitaries present on the occasion observed two minutes of silence to pay tribute to martyrs. List comprising names of officials and jawans of police and para-military forces who sacrificed their lives during the past one year was also read out by ADCP (headquarters) Harkamal Kaur.

While narrating the historical importance of Police Commemoration Day parade, Sharma said it was observed by the police of all the states and the para-military forces throughout the country to pay tribute to the jawans of CRPF, who attained martyrdom on October 21, 1959 at Hot Springs (Ladakh) during an assault by the Chinese army.

He also lauded the sacrifices of Punjab police in combating militancy in Punjab as well as combating internal disturbances in other states for maintaining peace and communal harmony.

Sharma said that during the dark days of terrorism, a total of 117 Ludhiana police officers laid down their lives while combating terrorism. On the occasion, the families of martyrs were also honoured.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included all joint commissioners of police, deputy commissioners of police , additional deputy commissioners of police, assistant commissioners of police., station house officers, police personnel, besides several others. Floral tributes were also paid to the martyrs at the memorial constructed in the Police Lines, here.

The DC appreciated the role of the Punjab police force in combating Covid pandemic in the state.