Police detain CM Jagan’s sister Sharmila over protest

The Hyderabad police on Thursday arrested YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, when she tried to take out a foot march in the city along with hundreds of her followers.

Sharmila, who addressed an impressive public meeting at Khammam last week and announced the launch of a new political party in Telangana, took up a three-day “deeksha” (fast) at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park in the heart of the city in the morning, demanding that the government fill up 1.92 lakh job vacancies by the Telangana government.

The Hyderabad police, however, gave her permission to observe the deeksha only for one day, since there would be large gathering of her followers at the Dharna Chowk which was not permissible under the Covid-19 rules.

But Sharmila announced that she would continue her fast for three days, come what may. However, as the deadline came to an end at 5 pm, the Saifabad police came to her and asked her to wind up the deeksha. When she did not relent, the police pulled down the tent and foiled her plans, resulting in a clash between the police and her followers.

An agitated Sharmila announced that she would go on foot from Indira Park to her Lotus Pond residence, which was about 10 km away, where, she said, she would continue her fast for the next two days.

As she walked for a couple of kilometres along with hundreds of her followers and reached Telugu Talli flyover, the police obstructed her and declared that she had no permission to go in a procession to her house. When she insisted that she would take out the foot march, the police arrested her and shifted her to Begumpet women’s police station.

Speaking to reporters at the police station, Sharmila said she would continue her fast wherever she was taken and there was no question of going back on her announcement for a 72-hour deeksha.

“It is atrocious that the Telangana government has chosen to arrest a woman who has taken up the deeksha for a genuine cause,” she said.

Addressing hundreds of people at the Dharna Chowk, Sharmila lashed out at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government for not filling up job vacancies even after six years. She blamed it on chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for a spate of suicides by the unemployed youth due to lack of job opportunities.

“I will continue my struggle till the KCR government issues a notification for filling up of 1.92 lakh job vacancies in various departments, as mentioned in the Biswal Committee report,” Sharmila said.

Several social activists, political leaders and youth leaders attended her deeksha. Prominent writer Kancha Ilaiah appreciated Sharmila for waging a war against the TRS government like Rudrama Devi of Kakatiya dynasty.

“She has every right to launch a new political party in Telangana and fight for fulfilling the aspirations of the people. I am not surprised if she becomes the chief minister of Telangana one day,” he said.

Former Telugu Desam Party lawmaker and All India BC Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah, too, extended her support to Sharmila, saying she has all the capabilities of becoming the chief minister of Telangana.