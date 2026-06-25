Police encounter: Mahapanchayat warns of larger agitation

The controversy on the alleged killing of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari escalated on Wednesday as thousands gathered at Bilauti village where a Mahapanchayat organised by Bharat Tiwari Sangharsh Samiti, with a section of protesters blocking the national highway, triggering a massive traffic jam stretching several kilometres. Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishore addressing Mahapanchayat organised at Bilauti in Bhojpur district on Wednesday. (Hindustan Times)

The protest, turned into a major show of public anger against the police administration and the state government, with protesters demanding the arrest of officers named in the case, ₹1 crore compensation to the family and a government job for one of Bharat’s relatives.

The Mahapanchayat, also demanded to name the village Bharatpur and install a statue of Tiwari, and sought action against Bhojpur SP and Jagdishpur SDM. Earlier the police headquarters had removed Jagdishpur SDPO Rajesh Kumar Sharma from his post and attached to police headquarters after order of Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar. Sharma was named accused in the case while Pankaj Kumar Mishra was assigned the SDPO post till further order.

The protesters warned another blockade if their demands were not met within two days. Mahapanchayat witnessed discussions on intensifying the agitation, plans to gherao the CM’s residence and launch larger statewide protests.

“If the arrests are not made, we will gherao the Vidhan Sabha and organise a nationwide chakka jam,” said a committee member.

Victim’s brother, Chandan Tiwari, indicated that the agitation could soon move beyond Bihar. Speaking to reporters, he said after completing the final rites of his brother, he planned to travel to Delhi and seek nationwide support for the justice campaign.

Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor, visited the home of Tiwari and met family members. He also participated in the condolence meeting and Mahapanchayat held in the village and demanded justice for Tiwari. He raised serious questions about the role of the police in the entire incident and cited CM Samrat Chaudhary’s statement.

“The government completely mishandled the case. Now that there is pressure from society, they are trying to save their lives by sacrificing lower officials. The families are saying that they don’t want money and jobs, they want justice. Justice doesn’t mean that the police station in-charge should be suspended and action should be taken against the DSP. Justice means action against those who sat in Patna and ordered the killing of the ‘child’ (Bharat BhushanTiwari),” he said and added, “There must be a judicial inquiry into who carried out the killing, as well as those who ordered it. We demand that the investigation include everyone involved. “

Former Buxar MLA Sanjay Kumar Tiwari alias Munna Tiwari, who also attended the Mahapanchayat demanded arrest of all police officers involved in the alleged killing and starting the trial against them. He also demanded a compensation of ₹1 crore to family members of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari.

Former MLA Rajeshwar Raj, former MLC Tunna Pandey and many others participated in Mahapanchayat.

Minister Mithilesh Tiwari said, “CM Samrat Choudhary has ordered a judicial inquiry, taking into account the demands raised from various quarters. Police personnel have been suspended, and the DSP has also been removed. Everyone needs to understand that the CM is committed to ‘development with justice.’ Furthermore, now that a judicial inquiry has been announced, everyone should await the report. Once the report is out, action will be taken against those found guilty. One should refrain from vitiating the atmosphere or inciting people over this matter.”

Meanwhile, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, head priest of Bageshwar Dham, has called for a high-level investigation into the alleged killing. Shastri said he planned to meet Bharat Tiwari’s family and urged authorities to conduct a fair probe. Citing teachings from Hindu scriptures, he said even those who surrendered should be treated according to the principles of justice and due process.

Shastri urged CM Choudhary to conduct a special investigation into the matter so that the truth could come out and such a situation would not arise with any person in the future. Bharat Tiwari undertook a pilgrimage from Ara, to Bageshwar Dham in 2023 with the resolve of a Hindu nation.

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