Police fan out to spread the word as Capital adjusts to night curfew

New Delhi: From making announcements asking people to reach homes early to issuing fines to violators, the first two days of the implementation of the night curfew in the capital saw teams of Delhi police personnel hitting the roads much before the restrictions started at 10pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Led by district deputy commissioners of police (DCP), the police teams were spotted in prominent markets like Connaught Place and Khan Market, in addition to other important stretches across the city. Officers said multiple teams have been formed at every police station to check curfew violations.

The night curfew -- from 10pm to 5am -- till April 30 was ordered by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Data shared by the police showed that police filed 200 FIRs, temporarily detained 534 violators and fined 842 people for not wearing masks on the first day of the night curfew. Police said the focus on Tuesday night was on informing people about the new rule, adding that more teams will be posted on the roads from Wednesday night.

Owners and management of banquet halls, restaurants, bars and shopkeepers in markets were among those against whom FIRs were filed under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Disaster Management Act.

Police said that almost all the 1,000 police control room (PCR) vans spread out across most market places in the city, using their loud speakers to advise people to stay indoors. In southeast Delhi, police teams coordinated with managements of gurdwaras, temples and mosques to inform citizens about the curfew rules.

Delhi police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said police across the city are stringently following the DDMA directions on the curfew.

In New Delhi area, which has prominent markets such as Connaught Place and Khan Market, district DCP Eish Singhal said, “Before 10pm, our officers had started making announcements. Through word of mouth, news of the curfew had spread and most people complied with the rules. We issued 76 challans and registered one case. Our intention is not to just prosecute people, it is also to ensure that they start complying with the rules and head back home on their own well in time before the 10pm deadline.”

In north Delhi, police focused on ensuring that only people engaged in essential services were on the road. “We ensured that vehicles engaged in delivery of essential items were not stopped. Many vehicles take the Ring Road (that passes through north Delhi and connects the national Capital with nearby state of Haryana) to enter or leave Delhi and we helped such goods pass the district without any hindrance. We also visited markets in the Walled City and ensured that only people engaged in essential services were on the road. There are trucks that load and unload items that come under essential services in Old Delhi market. We did not face any problems as people were cooperative. We issued around 40-45 challans against those who were flouting the night curfew rules,” said the north district’s DCP, Anto Alphonse.

In southeast Delhi, which has areas such as Lajpat Nagar, New Friends Colony and Jamia Nagar, the curfew rules were announced from loudspeakers of masjids, gurdwaras and temples. The guidelines issued by DDMA were circulated among locals through social media. “All streets, passages and subways connecting the main roads were blocked using barricades to restrict the movement of vehicles for better imposition of night curfew,” said the south east district’s DCP RP Meena.

Each district administration also deployed teams on Wednesday to enforce the rules.

“The respective MCDs have been asked to ensure restaurants and markets are shut by 10pm. Further, SDMs have been directed to be on the field from 9pm to midnight to monitor the situation. Teams have also been deployed from the DM’s office to assist the police. Also, the district control room will work round-the-clock at the DM’s office to monitor the curfew and to issue e-passes,” said another revenue official.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the seven-hour-long curfew was imposed in the capital as people were found organising parties and other events where Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, were often ignored. “The night curfew has been imposed because there were reports about parties, which cause unnecessary gatherings and put people in close contact. Hence the night curfew is aimed to avoid this situation because if even one is positive among the 50 people, all 50 would test positive,” he said while interacting with reporters.

Government officials, essential workers and those travelling to airports, railway stations, interstate bus terminals, Covid-19 vaccination centres and hospitals are exempt from the seven-hour night curfew, with some requiring e-passes. The order mandates all restaurants, markets, wedding halls, pubs and commercial establishments to shut by 10pm.

Pending e-passes adds to worry

Meanwhile, a large number of people complained of not getting e-passes despite applying through the Delhi government website -- www.delhi.gov.in -- on Wednesday. Some even queued up at various DMs’ offices, hoping to get the pass.

“The application status keeps showing ‘pending’. I work in a medical shop in Rajouri Garden which remains open round-the-clock. Now, because my e-pass is getting delayed, I have to shut my store at 9pm itself today because my staff and I will need at least one hour to reach our homes. I hope the government expedites the e-pass system,” said Ritesh Singh, an owner of a medical store.

Data showed that till Wednesday noon, the 11 districts of Delhi had collectively received 73,154 applications for e-passes, out of which 6,133 were approved, 34,759 were rejected and 30,940 were pending.

A senior revenue official said that the pendency is also because of certain grey areas for which different districts have raised queries. “The revenue headquarters has received queries from district administrations on whether e-passes should be granted for food delivery persons, airport cargo transport, weddings and so on. Other queries also include whether construction activities and operation of small factories and production units should be allowed during the curfew hours. A detailed clarification on these issues are likely to be issued on Thursday,” said the official on condition of anonymity.

When asked about the pendency in applications and issues with the government website, Jain said, “It has begun from yesterday only. So, I think these teething problems will be sorted out in a day or two.”

Talking about the effectiveness of the night curfew, the health minister said such curbs cannot be limited to certain parts of the city. “It has to be applied to all of Delhi. However it has been done only for the time being and we will analyse the impact. It is not a harsh decision as people generally finish their work by 10pm. Taxis are allowed and if someone is coming from outside and have valid tickets, they can travel. For restaurants and hotels, the timing is anyway 11pm. I believe that the condition of the virus spread is not mellow, so we have to be aware and careful. People talk in extremes, either they are in favour of a complete lockdown or none at all. There has to be a middle ground as well,” Jain said.