Night curfew in Delhi to control Covid-19 spread. See pictures

Delhi, on Tuesday, joined the list of states that have imposed restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as it implemented a night curfew from 10pm to 5am with immediate effect till April 30.

The national capital is among 11 states displaying an upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 infections, as per the data provided by the Union health ministry. On Tuesday, Delhi reported this year’s highest number of new cases as it crossed the 5,000-mark in the past 24 hours, according to the health bulletin.

Here’s how the roads of Delhi looked last night after the curfew was imposed:

Strict compliance to the night curfew was ensured by the police last night at every crucial point.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)

All district magistrates, deputy commissioners of police, and authorities concerned have to ensure strict adherence with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order. Strict compliance to the night curfew was ensured by the police last night at every crucial point.

Delhi Police personnel seen checking the ID's of people after the Delhi Government imposed Night Curfew in the city amid the increase in Covid cases in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT photo)

Pregnant women, patients, those travelling to and from the railway stations, airport, state bus terminus are exempt from travelling during the restricted seven hours. Officials holding constitutional posts, and those related to the functioning of diplomats’ offices are also exempt from the restrictions on the production of a valid ID.

Essential service providers involved in healthcare, medical, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire, and other emergency services are also exempt.

Empty Delhi markets after nigh curfew imposed on Tuesday.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)

To reach home before 10pm, unusually heavy traffic was reported in parts of the national Capital. Many took to Twitter to complain about the traffic snarl that was caused last night. The Delhi metro rail corporation (DMRC) also advised the commuters to travel and reach their destination before 10pm as the metro commute after that is not allowed.