Police file charge sheet against four men in bus gang-rape case

NEW DELHI: Two weeks after a 30-year-old woman was gang-raped allegedly by two men inside a private Bihar-registered bus in outer Delhi’s Rani Bagh area, Delhi Police have submitted a charge sheet against four accused, officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday. A senior police officer said the 300-page charge sheet was submitted in a Delhi court on Monday, listing about 30 people as witnesses in the case. (Representative photo)

A senior police officer said the 300-page charge sheet was submitted in a Delhi court on Monday, listing about 30 people as witnesses in the case.

“The witnesses include the survivor, doctors who examined her, and forensic and crime team officials who inspected the bus. There are no public witnesses,” the officer said.

Police said they have attached physical, biological, and technical evidence to the charge sheet submitted. “The physical evidence includes the clothes worn by the survivor and the accused at the time of the incident. The biological evidence included the woman’s medical report and technical evidence, which places the survivor and the accused at the same spot at the time of the incident. Call details records of one of the accused show that one call was made to the police from his phone by the survivor,” the officer said.

The FIR seen by HT, part of the charge sheet, said that the woman was standing at a bus stop in Saraswati Vihar on the Outer Ring road and boarded the bus around 12:15am on May 12.

She allegedly asked two men for ₹3,000 in exchange for sexual favours, but they only agreed to pay ₹1,500, which she refused. Despite this, the accused pushed her to the back of the bus and allegedly raped her. The bus was parked near Nangloi Railway Station, police said.

Based on the statement, police registered a case under section 64(1) (rape), 70 (1) (gang rape), and 3(5) (common intention) and arrested two men shortly after the incident was reported.

The accused were identified as Umesh Kumar and Ramendra Kumar, both in their late 30s and originally from Uttar Pradesh. During the probe, the woman revealed that there were two more in the bus.

Four days after the incident, the two other men, identified as Shishpal Singh, 37, resident of Kartar Nagar, and Dharam Singh Tomar, 36, resident of Karawal Nagar, were also arrested on charges of common intention. “They didn’t rape the woman, but they were present inside the bus when the crime was committed, which makes them liable,” the officer said.

The bus where the incident took place had black-tinted windows and raised curtains, which, according to the Supreme Court’s 2012 guidelines, are banned in the Capital.

A second officer said that they had seized the bus and taken legal action against it. “We have taken legal action under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act. The documents have been attached to the charge sheet,” the officer said.

Police had formed a three-member special team to investigate the incident. The team was tasked with collecting all evidence in a “time-bound manner” so that the charge sheet could be filed swiftly and the case could be fast-tracked in court, the officer said.

The team consisted of an assistant sub-inspector, a sub-inspector, and an inspector. They have specialised experience in investigating cases pertaining to crimes against women and in preparing charge sheets at the earliest, the officer added.