‘Police ki Pathshala’: Alerting people against cyber fraud in Prayagraj

Prayagraj police have started ‘Police ki Pahshala’ or ‘e-Pathshala’ through which people are given tips on how to remain safe from cyber frauds and avoid being duped by online conmen.

On the initiative of Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma, the media cell of Prayagraj police is using social media platforms for creating awareness among people regarding cyber-crimes and modus operandi of cyber conmen.

Under ‘Police ki Pathshala’ police are creating awareness through posters via Facebook and Twitter. Moreover, people are being alerted through WhatsApp groups. The objective of the initiative is to spread awareness regarding cyber frauds to maximum number of bank customers and control incidents of online frauds.

SP crime Satish Chandra said motive of ‘police ki pathshala’ was to create awareness among people regarding cyber-crimes and control incidents of online frauds. Social media was being used to reach maximum number of people and alerting them of modus operandi of cyber conmen, he added.

During last eleven months over 940 cases of online frauds have been reported while investigations are pending in hundreds of such cases. Cyber conmen have siphoned off cash worth several crores of bank customers in Prayagraj, said police.

“The victims of cyber frauds should immediately call helpline number 1930 and report their complaint which will increase chances of getting the money back and ensure action against the fraudsters,” said cyber cell cops.

The cyber cell has issued certain tips according to which any details regarding bank accounts, debit cards, credit cards should not be shared with anyone. OTP should not be shared with anyone under any circumstances. Any old message containing OTP should be deleted. People should be alert while searching for helpline or customer care numbers of different services on the internet. No customer care number would be a mobile number in any case. People should not click on any unknown link received through SMS or WhatsApp. People should also be alert while selling or purchasing goods through OLX.

Moreover, people should not transfer cash online after receiving any message demanding money for any sick or ailing person. Any such help should be done only after proper verification, said cops.

Police ki pathshala also alerts social media users regarding uploading photographs as the cyber criminals were using doctored photographs to blackmail and extort money. “Bank customers should be alert from messages received regarding electricity bill with a warning of disconnection,” said police.