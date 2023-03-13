Police makes fourth arrest in Goa tourists attack case

A day after three people were arrested from Spazio Leisure resort in North Goa’s Anjuna for allegedly attacking a group of tourists with knives, belts and other objects, the Goa police on Monday made a fourth arrest in connection with the case.

“In continuation of police action on knife attack on tourists, a fourth accused Joseph Alex Lobo, 57, was arrested today (Monday) morning. More arrests will be made,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jivba Dalvi.

According to police, the assault on a group of tourists took place after an altercation between the tourists and a local waiter at the Anjuna beach resort. The incident came to light after one of the victims, Jatin Sharma, took to Instagram and shared a video of the incident where he can be seen lying on the floor, injured.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, who took stock of the situation, said that the incidents of people taking the law into their own hands will not be tolerated in the state.

The attack involved the family of one Ashwini Kumar Chandrani, 47, a native of Delhi, who alleged that on March 5, he and his family were attacked with “fist blows, kick belts, baseball and [a] knife” by persons identified as Royston Dias, Nyron Dias and Kashinath Agarwadekar, outside a hotel in Anjuna over a minor altercation.

Speaking about the incident CM Sawant, however, said that upon inquiring into the matter, it was revealed that it was the tourists who provoked the fight as they allegedly attacked the waiter with a stone outside the hotel following a verbal spat.

“It was first a verbal argument between the tourist and the waiter. But after going out, the tourists tried to assault the waiter with a stone after which he attacked one of them with a knife. There were provocations from both sides,” Sawant said, adding that it was the duty of the manager who should have intervened and called the police.

“We also need to sensitise hotel managers and owners. In this incident, if the hotel manager had called the police immediately, it would not have blown up into such a big incident. Sometimes the tourists too make mistakes and they need to be handled,” said Sawant, who chaired a review meeting of the security situation in the state on Monday.

The incident took place on March 5, however, according to the complainants, initially, the case was only registered under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), despite being grievously injured in the knife attack, which allowed the accused to be promptly released.

To this, North Goa superintendent of police (SP) Nidhin Valsan said that as soon as it was brought to the notice of senior officers, section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was added and three accused were arrested. Further, departmental action was also initiated against delinquent police officers of Anjuna police station he said.

“Section 307 should have been applied on that day itself and they should have been arrested that day itself. I have ordered that the guilty will be suspended. By evening he will be suspended and there will be a detailed inquiry,” Sawant said.

The chief minister also referred to another video in which a tourist couple can be seen attempting an assault on a security guard at a church in Old Goa for disallowing entry before opening hours.

On the incident, he said, “Tourists that come to Goa should also not take the law into their own hands. The Old Goa incident in which a tourist couple went to assault our security guard with a chappal, such incidents too will not be tolerated.”

“A non-cognizable complaint has been registered and we are looking out for them. The tourists who come should also follow the laws of the state and– whatever support they want either from the police or the tourism will be given to them. We want tourists to enjoy their vacations in Goa,” Sawant added.