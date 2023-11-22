Police nab one accused in Kaushambi rape-murder case

PRAYAGRAJ Within 48 hours of the brutal daylight murder of a 19-year-old rape victim in a village in the Mahewaghat area of Kaushambi district, police arrested one of the four accused following a late-night encounter on Wednesday. The arrested suspect, identified as Ashok, sustained bullet injuries to his legs, while his three brothers managed to escape. The injured accused in police custody. (HT Photo)

ADG Zone Bhanu Bhaskar and IG Range Chandra Prakash visited the village, meeting the victim’s family late Tuesday night. Officials assured the grieving family of justice and issued directives to subordinates for expedited action against the culprits.

Accused Pawan Nishad and his brothers Ashok, Prabhu, and Lokchand fled after the murder. Circle Officer Manjhanpur Abhishek Singh and his team combed riverbanks and wetlands. On Wednesday night, the police received intel that the accused were hiding in a boat on the Yamuna River near Ram Nagar sand ghat.

Police surrounded the ghat, urging the accused to surrender, but they opened fire. In the exchange of gunfire, one of the accused sustained injuries, while the others escaped. ASP Samar Bahadur stated that the injured assailant’s identity was yet to be established.

Meanwhile, a somber atmosphere has enveloped the village following the brutal murder of the 19-year-old rape victim. The victim’s father and family members are inconsolable. According to the victim’s father, she was the second of four children and had bravely lodged an FIR against the accused despite threats.

The victim’s family claimed that Pawan, recently released on bail, pressured her for a compromise. Complaints made thrice at the police station went unanswered. On Monday, while returning home after filing a fresh complaint, Pawan and his brothers attacked the victim and her sister-in-law with an axe, leading to the victim’s death.

Former IPS officer and president of Azad Adhikar Sena, Amitabh Thakur, strongly condemned the heinous murder. He pledged to visit the victim’s family on Thursday, demanding justice from police officials.