Police probing sexual harassment plaint at children’s orphanage

The alleged instances of sexual harassment and corruption at a Bal Sanraksham Grah (an orphanage for children) in Saharanpur are being probed by police a day after the district administration suspended five employees of the facility.

Senior superintendent of police Vipin Tada said though the preliminary investigation could not find any evidence of sexual harassment at the facility, the issue would be probed further and statements of the inmates would be recorded. (For representation)

The orphanage’s superintendent, who is a woman, the manager, and three more staff have been charged for criminal intimidation, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and voluntarily causing hurt to the inmates by the local police after the district probation officer lodged a complaint.

It may be noted that the residents of the facility had staged a dharna accusing the staff of committing irregularities, corruption and sexual harassment.

A committee, headed by sub-divisional magistrate of Sadar area Krati Raj, was formed to investigate the accusations. It recently submitted its report after which the supension order was issued.

