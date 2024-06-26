Postal dept launches affordable accidental insurance policy

The department of posts has rolled out a new accidental insurance policy through the India Posts Payment Bank (IPPB). This scheme offers coverage of ₹10 and 15 lakhs with annual premiums set at ₹520 and 799, catering specifically to individuals unable to afford higher insurance premiums. For Representation Only (HT File)

Postmaster general of the Prayagraj region, Krishna Kumar Yadav, stated that the insurance will be renewed annually. To enroll in the scheme, individuals must have an account with the India Posts Payment Bank.

The postal department will initiate a special campaign to promote the scheme.

Under an agreement between India Posts Payment Bank and other insurance companies, the accidental insurance cover will be available for individuals aged between 18 and 65 years. The insurance provides coverage of ₹10 to 15 lakh in case of death due to accident, permanent or partial disability, damage to limbs, or paralysis. Additionally, the policy covers hospital expenses, OPD costs, and other accident-related treatment expenditures. Beneficiaries will also receive free mental and physical health advice from doctors. The policy includes educational expenses for two children up to ₹1 lakh, ₹1,000 per day for hospital expenses for ten days, ₹25,000 for transport expenses if the family lives in another city, and ₹5,000 for funeral expenses.

Director of Postal Services, Gaurav Srivastava, mentioned that a premium account can be opened with ₹200, and an Aadhaar card is required to avail of the scheme. The benefits will be provided without hassle, and no doorstep charges will be applied for opening a premium account.

The account can be used for electricity bill payments and cashback rewards. Through the IPPB App, payments for various schemes and services can be made online.

Postal officials added that facilities for Aadhaar seeding and DBT mapping will also be available with the premium account in India Posts Payment Bank. Account holders can easily receive payments for various government schemes like Kisan Nidhi and widow pension in their India Posts Payment Bank account.

Gaurav Srivastava further said that interested individuals can visit their nearest post office or contact the postman to register for the accidental insurance scheme.