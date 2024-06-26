Postal dept releases special cover on Jaunpur Imarti

The postal department organised a ‘special cover and cancellation’ release programme on the district’s GI product, Imarti, at Hindi Bhawan, in Jaunpur, on Wednesday. Chief guest, postmaster general of Varanasi region, Krishna Kumar Yadav, released a special cover and cancellation on Jaunpur Imarti. Postmaster general KK Yadav releasing a special cover on Jaunpur district’s first GI product, Jaunpur Imarti, in Jaunpur, on Wednesday (HT Photo)

Yadav said that along with its historical importance, Jaunpur has also been rich in terms of cuisine. The history of Jaunpur’s Imarti dates to the British period. It is in high demand in the country and abroad. In view of its geographical uniqueness, the Imarti was granted the status of a geographical indicator, by the government of India, on March 30, 2024. It is the first product of Jaunpur to receive this status, Yadav said. The special cover on it will lead to its global branding and wide publicity. This also takes forward the Prime Minister’s concept of ‘Vocal for Local’. The postal department has an important role in transmitting India’s rich heritage to the next generation through postage stamps and special covers, Yadav said.

He said that 34 products around Varanasi have received GI tag. This is the highest in any region of the world. These GI products have an annual turnover of about ₹25,000 crore and 20 lakh people have directly or indirectly benefited.

Yadav also added that Jaunpur Imarti is completely different from ordinary Imarti. It is specially cooked on low flame and the ingredients used in it include Desi Sugar (Khandsari), Desi Ghee and Urad Dal. It is so soft that it melts in the mouth.

Superintendent of post offices, Parmanand Kumar, said that the special cover with cancellation issued on Jaunpur Imarti will be available at Jaunpur head post office and Varanasi Philatelic bureau for ₹25/-.