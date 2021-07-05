Power crisis: Ludhiana industries allowed to resume ops at 30% capacity

Amid the ongoing power crisis in the state, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) allowed industries based in Ludhiana to start operations from Sunday afternoon.

In the statement issued on late Sunday evening, the chief managing director (CMD) of PSPCL, A Venu Prasad, said the restrictions have been relaxed and all industries will be allowed to function at 30% capacity from Monday and those dealing in essential services, including poultry, rice shellers, telecom and call centres, will be allowed to function at full capacity.

The electricity supply is satisfactory despite the fault in the second unit of PSPCL which is being rectified, stated Venu Prasad.

Assuring the industry sector of support in regaining full working potential soon, the CMD said the department is fully committed to ensure uninterrupted quality supply to all sectors. With paddy sowing season on in full swing, the department is also ensuring uninterrupted eight-hour supply to farmers across the state, the CMD pointed out.

All efforts are being made to balance the demand and supply equation at the earliest to avoid any hardship to citizens, he added.