Power woes in Punjab: Multiple circulars creating confusion, coordination problems, say industrialists

Fresh power curbs for continuous process industries announced on Saturday, multiple circulars and extension of orders that the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has issued for general industry has led to confusion and despair among industrialists. In a virtual meeting with PSPCL managing director A Venu Prasad on Saturday evening, industry representatives suggested that the government should make one announcement and impose 50% curbs, than shutting down different categories on different days in a week.

In the first circular dated July 1, industries located in the Central Zone (Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Khanna, Amloh and Sirhind) and North Zone (Jalandhar, Phagwara and Hoshiarpur) of the state were asked to close their units compulsorily for 48 hours from 2 pm on that day, and resume operations only after 2 pm on Saturday. Industrial units in these areas constitute 90% of the state’s units. In these initial orders, continuous process industries were exempted.

In fresh orders issued on July 2 evening, Category 4 (continuous process consumer) industry of all zones was directed to close their units from July 5-8.

In another set of orders, already existing curbs on Central and North zone were extended by a day with an additional weekly off day announced for these.

Avon Cycles chairman and managing director Onkar Singh Pahwa said repeated orders only exposed the state government’s mismanagement. “As Avon cycles falls under Category 4, we will be shutting down the unit from Monday to Wednesday. Already facing tough times due to Covid restrictions, our production will again take a hit. The labour will also be free for three days and will lose their earnings. We can only pray that the dry spell gets over soon,” he said.

Badish Jindal, president, Federation of Punjab Small Industries Association (FOSPIA) said, PSPCL’s repeated circulars were uncalled for. “First, they do not have enough power and were unprepared for the crisis. For the general industry, the weekly-offs were extended from two to three days. Continuous process industries have also asked to shut down now. How will units coordinate for smooth functioning, with different offs announced for different set of industries?” he said.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) vice-chairman Amit Thapar said, “In the crisis before Punjab, we stand with the PSPCL and efforts it is making to save our farming sector. We would highlight some confusion caused by multiple circulars, with little time given to industry to understand and interpret those circulars. It is better to allow Category 2, 3, 4, all general industry, to operate at 50% total sanctioned contract demand. This will help us in running our factories partially, and keep labour engaged.”

He added, “If this is not done, the labour will roam around on these three days and mix in heterogenous groups, giving an easy invite to Covid.”