Pratapgarh police nab one for cab driver’s murder
Pratapgarh police are claiming to have cracked the murder case of an Ola cab driver and arrested one person in this connection here on Monday. The police also recovered the looted car and mobile phone from the possession of the accused.
The accused identified as Suraj Shukla had booked the car and killed the driver Premchand Yadav in Kunda area on July 11, said police. The driver’s body was found lying on the road with multiple injury marks.
SP Pratapgarh Satpal Antil said, a resident of Vinit Khand area of Lucknow, Premchand Yadav used to drive his Wagon R car for Ola company. On July 11, he left Lucknow for Pratapgarh after a booking. However, he was found murdered near a school in Mangarh area.
An FIR was lodged against unidentified miscreants on complaint of his daughter and police teams were constituted to workout the case. CCTV footages at toll plaza in Unchahar showed that another person was in the car with Yadav. Call details of Yadav revealed that he had spoken to one Suraj Shukla of Maheshganj area of Pratapgarh on July 11.
Shukla was detained for questioning during which he confessed to have killed Yadav with the motive of looting his car and other valuables. Shukla had booked the cab from Lucknow to Kunda and offered tea to Yadav when they reached near KVS school in Mangarh area. He assaulted Yadav multiple times with a sharp weapon from behind when he came out of the car, SSP added.
-
Kanwariyas block highway in Pratapgarh after scuffle
A group of kanwariyas blocked the highway and created a ruckus following an argument with a person in the Lalganj area of Pratapgarh district after their auto collided with a bike on Monday. Senior officials reached the spot and pacified the enraged Kanwariyas. At Ghuisarnath market in the Lalganj area, kanwariyas' auto had a minor collision with a bike. After an argument, kanwariyas chased the man, who entered a narrow lane adjacent to a shop.
-
Body of 7-year-old boy who drowned in Thane creek found in Airoli
The body of the seven-year-old boy who drowned in Thane creek last Wednesday was found on Monday near Airoli in Navi Mumbai. A group of fishermen accompanied by two fire rescue officials were searching The deceased, Rishi Usva's body along the entire Thane creek side using boats. Since the child went missing, everyday three boats used to go in search of him. Rishi has left behind his 12-year-old brother and a younger sister.
-
AMU alumnus appointed member of Commission on Presidential Scholars by US President
Prominent Indian American entrepreneur, philanthropist and a distinguished alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University Dr Frank F Islam has been appointed as a member of Commission on Presidential Scholars by the US President Joe Biden. The commission is tasked with selecting 161 Presidential Scholars from academics, the arts, career and technical education, said AMU public relation officer Omar S Peerzada.
-
NEP: Uniform exam fee for all universities and degree colleges in Uttar Pradesh now
There will be uniform examination fees for all undergraduate and post-graduate students studying in different universities across Uttar Pradesh following implementation of National Education Policy 2020. All the undergraduate students pursuing BA, B. SC, B. Com,,, BFA, B. Ed, BPEd, BJMC, B. Voc will have to pay Rs 800 per semester examinations. Students studying LLB, B. Sc Agriculture (Hons), LLB (Hons), B. Tech, B. Sc Biotech will pay Rs 1000 per semester examinations while students pursuing BDS, nursing, Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery will have to pay Rs 1500 for every semester exam.
-
Shinde camp now has 12 out of 19 Sena MPs
Mumbai In a vertical split in the Shiv Sena parliamentary party, 12 of 19 Lok Sabha MPs have pledged support to the rival camp led by chief minister Eknath Shinde. The Shinde camp is expected to apply to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Tuesday appointing Rahul Shewale as the group leader of the party, replacing Thackeray loyalist Vinayak Raut, and retaining Bhavana Gawali as the chief whip.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics