Pratapgarh village head bags national level award for outstanding work

50-year-old village head of Shahabpur village of Kunda area of Pratapgrah, Prabhakar Singh, has been awarded Nanaji Deshmukh Gaurav Gram Puraskar for transforming his village in to one of the best gram panchayats of the state.

The award, given virtually by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, came with a citation and a cash award of ₹10 lakh which was transferred to gram panchayat account.

Singh was just 24 when he was elected as village head in 1995. By then, Singh had done his post-graduation and had bagged a gold medal (1990) as NCC cadet from the then President and Prime Minister as Parade Commander at Republic Day. Later, he joined as Yoga teacher at Patanjali Yogpeeth.

Singh has done several path breaking works at his village, including implementing rainwater harvesting, women empowerment, widow and elderly pension, better facilities like convent school in the village, solar lights etc.

He had also been former block chief (Kunda 2000 to 2005), district convenor Patanjali Yogpeeth of Pratapgarh, associated with ‘waterman’ Rajendra Singh and his national water fraternity as district coordinator, district brand ambassador for Ganga Haritima Abhiyan, awarded Navratna Pradhan Uttar Pradesh, awarded Ganga cleanliness campaign by chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Deendayal Upadhyaya Panchayat empowerment National Award 2019 (seventh place in the state) by Prime Minister and again in 2020 (being at first place in the state) by PM Modi.

The latest in his treasure is Nanaji Deshmukh Gaurav Gram Puraskar which is annual award given by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

It awards the best performing Panchayats/States/UTs across the country under the incentivization of panchayats in recognition of their good work. Awards are given under various categories namely, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP), Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Puraskar (NDRGGSP), Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award (CFGPA), Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) Award and e-Panchayat Puraskar (given to States/UTs only).

“During the award ceremony, the PM clicked the button and transferred the award money (as grants-in-aid) to the panchayat’s account. Shahabpur was the only one in UP among gram panchayats across the country,” said Singh.

Talking of how the money would be spent, Singh said now that the seat of village head has been reserved for women candidate, he would propose before the panchayat that behind every 10 houses, one public urinal for women including an incinerator for solid waste should be installed. Besides, a unit for manufacturing sanitary napkins for women should also come up at his village.

“The village should also have its own ambulance, panchayat’s own garbage vehicle running on e-battery, provision of projector in each school, farm equipment bank for farmers etc are some of the works that would be done from the prize money,” he added.