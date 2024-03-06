Prayagraj cops in search of ‘bambaz’ criminals

The Prayagraj police are on the lookout for ‘bambaz’, the criminals expert in making and handling crude bombs, as they might prove to be potential threat to conducting peaceful General elections here. (Pic for representation)

Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma has issued instructions in this connection.

A person died in a crude bomb explosion outside a polling booth in Kareli area during assembly elections in 2022 while many other sensational incidents took place in which crude bombs were used during past few years including the murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards on February 24 last year.

Sharma has asked SHOs of all police stations in the district to identify criminals having past record of throwing crude bombs or if they were ever arrested with bombs in their possession. The senior police official has instructed to take action against such criminals to ensure peaceful elections.

Moreover, the police commissioner has also instructed to trace the source of explosives used in making crude bombs and check the records of firework shops etc.

The commissioner of police said the last five-year records will be scanned to identify criminals caught with crude bombs or were involved in crimes in which crude bombs were used. Strict action will be ensured against them.

All SHOs have been asked to identify such criminals within a week and forward report. Moreover, source of explosives and raw material used in making crude bombs will also be traced, he added.

There have also been many incidents in Prayagraj when crude bombs have gone off accidentally resulting in serious injuries to makers or those carrying them.

Firework experts say simple and common firecrackers often cause serious burns when not handled properly. The same explosives when used with potassium chlorate, sulphur etc mixed with nails, ball bearings, shrapnel, crushed glass and powdered iron etc turns into a deadly crude bomb.

Criminals usually use paper to fill the ingredients and explosives and wrap it tightly with string to make an effective crude bomb. Sometimes, empty tobacco boxes of tin or any similar small container of plastic are also used for making a bomb which is wrapped using cellotape.